Vivo teases X30 smartphone with 60x zoom: Here are other phones with super zoom capabilities

If you believe Vivo’s next flagship will be a camera-centric device, you’re most likely correct. The Chinese company aims to launch the X30, a flagship smartphone with 60x digital zoom. The headline-grabbing feature is perhaps the zoom function. This means the zoom lens can show objects as far as the airplane.

In the video teaser below, the camera first shows the view of the building, before panning and zooming into an airplane. Well, the idea of a digital zoom up to 60x is to see those things that are not visible through the naked eye.

It’s also going to be Vivo’s first camera phone with a new periscope zoom lens. Flagship smartphones from top Chinese brands, the P30 Pro and Oppo 10x Zoom, have already used a periscope-style camera lens to improve photography experience. The square-shaped periscope lens is essentially a prism that rotates everything at 90 degrees.

The Vivo V30 will be launched sometime next month. The good news is that we already have seen the device in a few leaked pictures. Since a periscope-style lens and 60x digital zoom are high-end features, one expects the Vivo X30 to be a high-end smartphone.

Here are other smartphones that offer a high digital zoom lens and the periscope lens.

Huawei P30 Pro

The Huawei P30 Pro is known for its camera prowess. The phone supports a 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and up to 50x digital zoom. You can choose your preferred zoom factor (1x, 10x, 50x, etc) to take different shows at a different angle. It’s ‘hybrid’ 10x zoom is pretty decent, although results from its 50x digital zoom are mostly unusable. Huawei has added a special moon mode to showcase the phone’s super zoom capabilities. Read our review of Huawei P30 Pro here.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition is yet another smartphone with a massive digital zoom. This time, though, the phone’s camera can zoom the way up to 60x, outpassing the P30 Pro’s 50x digital zoom. Though you won’t find 60x digital zoom very useful, as the quality deteriorates a 10x zoom level. Like the P30 Pro, the Reno 10x Zoom Edition has the periscope module. Read our review of Oppo 10x Zoom Edition here.