Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Vivo T1X launched in India at Rs 11,999: All you need to know

The Vivo T1X is a Snapdragon 680-powered phone that you can get under Rs 15,000. Here's all you need to know about it.

Updated: July 20, 2022 4:47:43 pm
Vivo T1X, vivo t1x price, vivo t1x specifications,The Vivo T1X comes in two colourways, Gravity Black and Space Blue. (Image Source: Vivo)

Vivo has just launched a new entry-level smartphone in India — the Vivo T1X. The new T-series phone comes with a Snapdragon 680 chipset and a new slim design. The phone starts at Rs 11,999 onwards. Here’s all you need to know about the device.

The Vivo T1X sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ Incell display that comes with 90Hz refresh rate and 2.5D glass on the top. The phone is just 8mm thick and comes with a new four-layer cooling system that Vivo claims can ‘intelligently adapts itself; depending on the content you are indulging in on the device. This apparently helps the phone maintain optimal cooling.

The Vivo T1X is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and this is paired with either 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. The phone also gets a 5000mAh battery although with 18W charging.

We also have a 50MP main camera on the back of the phone, joined by a 2MP macro camera and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Other features here include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and Vivo’s FuntouchOS 12 skin that is however, based on Android 11.

Pricing and availability

The Vivo T1X is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4/64GB variant, Rs 12,999 for the 4/128GB variant and Rs 14,999 for the 6/128GB variant. The smartphone will be available in two colors – Gravity Black and Space Blue.

Interested customers can buy the phone from Flipkart or the Vivo India e-store, along with other partner retail stores. As part of an exclusive offer, customers using HDFC bank credit and debit cards will also get a discount of Rs 1,000 on the first sale, which takes place on July 27.

