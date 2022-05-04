Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W launched in India: Price, specifications and availability

Vivo has announced the launch of the T1 Pro 5G and T1 44W smartphones in India. The Vivo T1 Pro 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset, while the T1 44W will be powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset. Both phones will be available on Flipkart, Vivo’s e-store and at many retailers across the country.

Both the T1 Pro 5G and the T1 44W will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and come with FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 12.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G: price, camera, specifications and details

The T1 Pro 5G T1 will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G 5G processor. It will support seven 5G bands for connectivity across different regions and will come with Vivo’s 8 Layer Liquid cooling technology. It comes with a 4700mAh battery with 66W FlashCharge support.

The smartphone will come with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display that supports a 100 per cent wide DCI-P3 colour gamut with peak brightness of up to 1300 nits. It comes with HDR10+ certification and features an ‘SGS Eye Care Display’ which is aimed at protecting users against blue light.

The phone features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 117-degree Field of View (FOV) and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera will be a 16MP module. The phone supports 4k video recording. According to Vivo, the phone comes with a customised loudspeaker with “Smart Power Amplifier” technology which will adjust how the speaker works in different situations.

The T1 Pro 5G will be available for pre-booking from May 5 and will first go on sale at 12AM on May 7. It will come in two colours: Turbo Black and Turbo Cyan. The smartphone will cost Rs 23,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 24,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant.

Vivo says that customers can avail of benefits worth up to Rs 2,500 on the device by using select cards (ICICI/SBI/IDFC First Bank/OneCard) to purchase the phone before May 31.

Vivo T1 44W: price, camera, specifications and details

The Vivo T1 44W will be powered by the 6nm octa-core Snapdragon 680 chipset. It will come with a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED Display that offers a DCI-P3 colour gamut with a pixel density of 408 ppi and a touch sampling rate of 180 Hz. It features a 5000 mAh battery paired 44W FlashCharge technology.

The phone will have a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP bokeh camera. It will come with shooting modes like Super Night Mode, Fun Shot, and AI Face Beauty.

The Vivo T1 44W will go on sale from May 8 and will be available in three colours: Midnight Galaxy, Starry Sky and Ice Dawn. The T1 44W will cost RS 14,499 for the 4GB+128GB variant, Rs 15,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 17,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. Just like with T1 Pro 5G, customers using select cards to purchase the phone before May 31 can avail of benefits worth Rs 1,500, according to the company.