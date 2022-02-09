Vivo T1 5G launched in India at a starting price of Rs 15,990: Here are the specs

Vivo has unveiled Vivo T1 5G, a new series from the company aimed at younger Gen Z users. Vivo is the first smartphone in Series T in India. The phone is priced at Rs 15,990 (4 GB + 128 GB), Rs 16,990 (6GB + 128 GB), and Rs 19,990 (8 GB + 128 GB) on Vivo India E-store, Flipkart.com and across all partner retail stores.

“At vivo we focus on innovations that are game-changing and enhance the experience of our consumers. Today, we are proud to introduce a special performance-driven smartphone series – Series T, for our young and digital-savvy consumers. We are confident that this series will elevate the user experience with its multidimensional performance with turbo speed. The all-new vivo T1 5G offers industry-leading innovations that include the fastest smartphone with Snapdragon 695 Mobile Platform, slimmest 5G design in the sub 20K category,” said Pankaj Gandhi, Director, Online Business, Vivo India.

Vivo T1 5G: Specification

Vivo T1 5G is packed with Snapdragon 695 5G with 6nm chipset and offers a slim design of 8.25mm with a 2.5D flat frame. The smartphone also offers AnTuTu score of 4,00,000+ and comes with 120 Hz High Refresh Rate + 240 Hz touch sampling rate.

The device sports a 16.72cm (6.58- inch) FHD+ display, offering bright colors— and is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery along with 18W Fast Charge. In addition, the smartphone also supports reverse charging, allowing it to function as a power bank. The phone comes in three varaints: 4GB (RAM)+128GB internal storage, 6GB (RAM)+128GB internal storage, and 8GB (RAM) + 128GB internal storage.

Vivo T1 5G’s rear camera sports a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP super macro camera, and a 2MP secondary camera. The camera offers Super Night Mode, Multi-Style Portrait, and Rear Camera Eye Autofocus features. The smartphone is hooked with a 16MP selfie camera with an AI face beauty and smart aura screen light feature.

Furthermore, the company boasts about updated Ultra Game Mode 2.0 that provides an optimized gaming experience. The five-layer liquid cooling technology drops down the core temperature by 10°C, bringing you a cool and stable gaming experience.

The smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and AI face unlock support. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. The phone runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 out of the box. The phone is available in two colors — Starlight Black and Rainbow Fantasy.