Vivo likely to take over Samsung in India’s smartphone market by the end of 2019: Canalys

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has broken its previous record of shipping 4.5 million smartphones in India as it registers a shipment of 5.8 million units in Q2 2019, as per a Canalys report. With these figures, Vivo’s market share has jumped to 18 per cent up from 15 per cent in Q1 2019 and 10 per cent from a year ago.

The performance streak of Vivo is not going down even though the overall smartphone market in India has declined slightly to 33 million units. Xiaomi, on the other hand, remains at the top for eighth consecutive quarters as it shipped 10.3 million smartphones and achieved more than 30 per cent share for the second quarter in a row.

Samsung is still in the second position with 22 per cent market share but among the top five vendors in the country, only this vendor saw a decline. Samsung’s shipment has fallen by 27 per cent to 7.3 million units. Vivo is at third, followed by Oppo (9 per cent) and Realme (8 per cent) at fourth and fifth place respectively.

According to the Canalys analyst Shengtao Jin, the current trajectory of Vivo would see it displace Samsung by the end of 2019, dealing a major blow to the South Korean vendor. Jin also notes that since Samsung has now completed a disruptive portfolio refresh, it’s now in a position to fight harder for share.

Vivo focuses on the market for smartphones priced in the range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 and its top shipping smartphones this quarter were the Vivo Y17 and the Vivo Y91, which shipped over 1.5 million units in Q2 2019, as per the report.

As per an earlier Counterpoint report, BBK group which encompasses Oppo, Vivo, Realme and OnePlus is the largest smartphone manufacturer in India with a 30 per cent combined share. The report also found that Asus, Nokia HMD, Realme and OnePlus are the fastest growing brands on a yearly basis.