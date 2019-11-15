Vivo S5 with diamond-shaped camera module, hole-punch display launched in China

Vivo S5 with hole-punch display, diamond-shaped rear camera module has been launched in China. The phone gets a gradient back design and in-display fingerprint sensor. Vivo S5, which succeeds Vivo S1, was previously spotted on the company’s China website to pre-book. The phone will go on sale in China from November 22.

Vivo S5 is priced at 2698 Yuan (Rs 27,000 approximately) for the 128GB storage variant and will be available in two colour options – Icelandic Blue, and Star Black. The RAM is 8GB.

Vivo S5 features a 6.44-inches Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone has a screen-to-body ratio of 91.38 per cent. Vivo S5 measures 157.90 x 73.92 x 8.64 mm and weighs 188 g. It supports in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock for unlocking the device.

Vivo S5 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 712 processor, which can be clocked up to 2.3 Ghz coupled with Adreno 616 GPU. It will be available in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and supports 22.5W fast charging as well.

Vivo S5 sports four camera lenses at the back along with the LED flash unit, which are aligned in a diamond-shaped module. The four lenses include a 48MP main camera with f/1.79 aperture, 8MP wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a third 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 5MP depth-sensing camera with f/2.48 aperture. The front camera is 32MP with f/2.45 aperture and screen flash.