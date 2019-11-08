Vivo S5 key specifications, image render revealed ahead of Nov 14 launch

Vivo S5 will launch in China on November 14. Ahead of its official debut, the phone has been spotted listed on the company’s China website to pre-book. Separately, two new Vivo phones have been listed on the Chinese certification site, which will likely be two variants of the S5 – Vivo V1932A and Vivo V1932T. The camera configurations on the two models are different, rest most specifications are the same.

Vivo S5, which succeeds Vivo S1 will come with a hole-punch display and diamond-shaped rear camera unit with either three or five lenses and LED flash. The hole-punch will be present on the top right of the display and include the front camera. The phone will support on-display fingerprint sensor for unlocking.

Vivo S5 is said to feature a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The TENAA listing reveals that V1932T model will have a triple rear camera setup of 48MP+5MP+8MP lenses. The V1932A variant will have five back cameras, a combination of 48MP+8MP+5MP+5MP+2MP. The front camera on both variants will be 32MP with pixel binning technology.

Further, the phone will be powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage options. The internal storage will be expandable by up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. Vivo S5 will run Android Pie. The phone is listed in Gold colour option.

Vivo S5 could be backed by a 4,010mAh battery. Whether fast charging will be supported remains to be seen. Vivo V1932T and V1932A measure 157.9 mm x 73.92 mm x 8.6 mm, and weighs 188 grams.