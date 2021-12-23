Vivo S12, S12 Pro launched: Price, specifications

Vivo has launched its latest range of S12 and S12 Pro smartphones in China. Both devices sport a dual selfie camera setup and are powered by MediaTek Dimensity processors.

Vivo S12 and S12 Pro pricing details and availability

The phones will go on sale starting December 30 in China, and are available in three colour options – Gold, Sky Blue, and Black. Vivo’s S12 will be available in two variants – the base 8GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage variant is listed at Yuan 2799 (about Rs 33,100), while the 12GB + 256GB option is priced at Yuan 2999 (about Rs 35,400).

The S12 Pro has also been launched in two models, starting with the 8GB RAM + 256GB onboard storage option at Yuan 3399 (about Rs 40,200) and the 12GB + 256GB variant at Yuan 3699 (about Rs 43,700).

Vivo S12 and S12 Pro specifications and hardware

The Vivo S12 features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, running at a 90Hz variable refresh rate. Powering the device is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor, paired with up to 12GBs of RAM and 256GBs of internal storage.

The device comes with a triple camera setup, featuring a 108MP primary camera with an f/1.6 aperture. It is backed by an 8MP secondary sensor and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, at the front, it sports a dual-camera setup with a 44MP main camera and an 8MP sensor. The phone is packed with a 4200mAh battery with 44W Flash charging, an under-the-display fingerprint sensor, face-unlock feature, and standard connectivity options such as 5G, Wi-Fi, etc.

The S12 Pro is similar to the S12 in many ways, except it has a slightly larger 6.56-inch AMOLED screen and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The device is also the first in the world to feature the ultra-strong SCHOTT Xensation cover glass, significantly improving drop and scratch resistance.

For photography and videos, you get the same rear camera configuration as the S12. The selfie camera(s), however, features a 50MP and 8MP setup. The battery gets a slight upgrade as well, rising to a 4300mAh pack, supporting 44W Flash charging.