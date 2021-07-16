Vivo S10, S10 Pro launched with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC: Specifications, more

Vivo has launched its latest set of S-series smartphones: vivo S10 and vivo S10 Pro in China. Both the smartphones are packed with 90Hz Super AMOLED displays and dual selfie cameras. The phones support 44W charging support.

The new S-series will go on sale in China starting July 23 in four colour options that include Black, Gradient, Lime, and Velvet White. Here is everything you need to know.

Vivo S10: Specifications

The smartphone packs a 6.44-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ support. It comes with a octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, along with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB storage. The Vivo S10 packs a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter.

For selfies, the Vivo S10 comes with dual front facing cameras that consists of a 44MP primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. It packs a 4,050mAh battery with 44W fast charging. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, bluetooth, etc. The phone also carries an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo S10 Pro: Specifications

The Vivo S10 Pro packs similar specifications compared to the regular Vivo S10 albeit a few improvements. The Pro comes with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 108MP primary camera sensor in place of the 64MP one. Vivo S10 Pro also has NFC which isn’t available on the Vivo S10.

Vivo S10, 10 Pro: Pricing and availability

Vivo S10 has been priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs 32,300) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. On the other hand, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,999 (Rs 34,600). The Vivo S10 Pro has a single 12GB RAM + 256GB variant that carries a price tag of CNY 3,399 (Rs 39,200).