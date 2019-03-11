Vivo S1 with pop-up selfie camera, triple rear camera setup leaked ahead of launch

Specifications of the Vivo S1 have been leaked, revealing some interesting details for the upcoming smartphone. According to a recent leak surfaced on Weibo, Vivo S1 might come with a pop-up selfie camera and a triple-camera setup on the back.

The tipster reveals the Vivo S1 looks exactly the same as the Vivo V15 in terms of design. Many believe the S1 could be a rebranded version of V15 that launched in Thailand last week, though there won’t be much difference between the two phones.

The leaked spec sheet shows the Vivo S1 will feature a 6.53-inch FHD+ (2340×1080) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio display. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by MediaTek’s Helio P70 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory.

Vivo S1 could come with triple rear-facing cameras

Interestingly, the handset is said to come with a triple camera setup on the back. The setup consists of a 12MP, 8MP and 5MP sensors. On the front, Vivo S1 is rumoured to feature a 24.8MP pop-up selfie camera.

The tipster further revealed that the Vivo S1 might cost 2,000 yuan (or approx Rs 20,789) in China. The smartphone will apparently be announced alongside the Vivo X27 in China on March 19. The latter smartphone will be identical to the Vivo V15 Pro, which recently made its debut in India. Like the V15 Pro, Vivo X27 sports a bezel-less display, a pop-up selfie camera and a triple camera setup on the back.