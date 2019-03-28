Vivo S1 with pop-up selfie camera, triple cameras at the back launched

Toggle Menu Sections
Key features of Vivo S1 include Helio P70 processor, triple camera setup, pop-up selfie camera, full HD+ display, 6GB RAM and a capacitive fingerprint sensor.

Vivo has launched the first smartphone under its new S-lineup of smartphones, dubbed Vivo S1. It is priced at Yuan 2,290 (approximately Rs 24,500) and will be made available in two colour options – Blue and Peach Pink.

The device is only available in one configuration – 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage. Pre-bookings for the device will open on April 1, with the sale going live on April 3 at 10:00 am CST, which converts to 7:30 am IST.

Key features of the device include Helio P70 processor, triple camera setup, pop-up selfie camera, full HD+ display, 6GB RAM and a capacitive fingerprint sensor. Vivo S1 sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 processor paired with a Mali-G72 GPU. The device comes with 6GB of RAM along with 128GB internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own Funtouch OS 9 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,940mAh battery. In terms of security options, the device features a capacitive fingerprint sensor placed on the back of the device along with facial recognition capabilities.

Vivo S1 sports a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 12MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP sensor and a 5MP sensor. On the front, it features a 25MP pop-up sensor for taking selfies.

