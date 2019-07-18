Vivo S1 with MediaTek Helio P65 processor to launch in India for Rs 17,990: Report

Vivo is bringing its first S-series smartphone, Vivo S1, in India and its price will start at Rs 17,990 for the base model of 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, reported 91mobiles. The global variant of the device was launched in Indonesia on Wednesday and its highlights include the MediaTek Helio P65 processor, triple rear cameras, and a Super AMOLED display.

The Vivo S1 is the world’s first smartphone to come with the Helio P65 processor and it will be available to pre-order in early August. While the report does not mention the launch date, it claims that the device will go on sale starting August 15, 2019.

The images shared by 91mobiles suggest that Vivo S1 will be available in India in two colour models, one with Sky Blue coloured back and another with Dark Blue coloured back. The images of the device from Indonesia launch reveal a dot-notch on top of the phone.

Vivo S1 specifications

Vivo S1 was launched in China on March 28 with MediaTek Helio P70 processor and a pop-up selfie camera, however, the global variant sports a notched-display and a MediaTek Helio P65 processor. The specifications of the global variant also differ in terms of camera and battery.

Vivo S1 (Indonesia) features a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and a 4,500mAh battery. The phone sports a triple rear camera setup of 16MP+8MP+2MP and the front camera of the device is a 32MP selfie shooter.

Vivo S1 runs Funtouch OS based on Android Pie. It is available in two RAM and storage configurations — 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. The report does not include the pricing for the higher storage configuration model.