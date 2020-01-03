Vivo S1 Pro launched in India, priced at Rs 19,990

Vivo S1 Pro sports a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. Vivo S1 Pro sports a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels.

Vivo has launched the successor to its Vivo S1, called the Vivo S1 Pro in India. It is priced at Rs 19,990 and will be made available via Amazon, Flipkart and other major e-commerce websites starting January 4. It will also be made available for purchase via offline channels. The device will be made available in Mystic Black, Jazzy Blue and Dreamy White colour options.

Launch offers for consumers purchasing the device offline include a 10 per cent cashback on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards along with a complimentary one-time screen replacement. Consumers purchasing the device online will get a 10 per cent cashback on credit card EMI via ICICI bank cards along with a one-time screen replacement valid till 31 January. Jio customers will get benefits worth Rs 12,000 valid till Jan 31.

Vivo S1 Pro sports a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. The display is protected by Schott Xensation 3D display protection and comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with an Adreno 610 GPU.

The device will come with 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. It will run Google’s Android 9 Pie operating system with the company’s own Funtouch OS 9.2 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,100mAh battery with support for the company’s own 18W Dual-Engine Fast Charging.

Coming to the camera department, the Vivo S1 will feature a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP wide angle sensor, 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP ToF sensor. On the front, it features a 32MP sensor.

Vivo S1 Pro just like various other Vivo smartphones is being manufactured at the company’s Greater Noida facility.

