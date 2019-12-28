Vivo S1 Pro with 48MP quad-cameras to launch in India on Jan 4

Vivo S1 Pro will have a 48MP AI quad-camera setup at the back, placed in a diamond-shaped camera module. Vivo S1 Pro will have a 48MP AI quad-camera setup at the back, placed in a diamond-shaped camera module.

Vivo S1 Pro, which comes with a diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup will launch in India on January 4. The company has confirmed in official teasers on its Twitter page as well as India website that the smartphone will be launched in India on this date. Separately, Amazon also has a dedicated page for the smartphone with “Notify me” option that users can click on to get notified when the S1 Pro becomes available.

Vivo S1 Pro was launched in China earlier this year, though the variant does not have a diamond-shaped camera module. The company later launched the global variant in Philippines, which is available with this feature. Going by the teasers, India will get the global model, which features this unique camera setup.

Vivo S1 Pro teaser reveals quite a few details about the devices as well. For starters, the S1 Pro will have a 48MP AI quad-camera setup at the back, placed in a diamond-shaped camera module. Apart from the 48MP primary camera, there will also be AI super wide-angle camera as well as super Macro camera. The selfie camera will be 32MP one.

Specifications of the Vivo S1 Pro India variant will likely remain the same the Philippine variant. It is priced at PHP 15,999, which is around Rs 22,500 on conversion. We will need to wait for an official launch to know if the price remains similar. The smartphone gets a 6.38-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a dewdrop notch on top that includes the front camera. Vivo S1 Pro is available in Knight Black, Fancy Sky colour options. It runs the company’s own Funtouch OS 9.2, which is based on Android 9.

Vivo S1 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The battery is 4,500mAh one with support for fast charging. There’s in-display fingerprint scanner for unlocking the smartphone. Dimensions of Vivo S1 Pro are 159.25 × 75.19 × 8.68 mm and it weighs 186.7 g.

In terms of camera, the Vivo S1 Pro sports a quad-rear camera setup, a combination of a 48MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 8MP wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a third 2MP macro lens and another 2MP bokeh camera for depth-sensing with f/2.4 aperture each. The front camera is 32MP with f/2.0 aperture.

