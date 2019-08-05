Vivo S1 open for pre-orders via retail stores before August 7 launch: Report

Vivo latest smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor, Vivo S1 is scheduled to launch in India on August 7, 2019. However, Vivo has been reportedly started taking pre-orders for its upcoming device through offline stores.

According to the 91Mobiles, Vivo S1 is up for pre-orders till August 7 and the customer needs to pay Rs 2,000 downpayment for the same. The report mentions that only the base variant of the device with 4GB RAM is available for pre-order.

According to the same report, the handset will also go on sale via offline stores starting 6 pm on August 7, and an earlier report claimed that the price for Vivo S1 will start at Rs 17,990. The global variant of the device was launched in Indonesia on Wednesday and its highlights include the MediaTek Helio P65 processor, triple rear cameras, and a Super AMOLED display.

Vivo S1 specifications

Vivo S1 features a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch and 1080×2340 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 processor. Vivo S1 runs Android Pie with Funtouch OS 9 on top and it also sports an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The upcoming Vivo device in India carries a triple rear camera setup that includes a 16MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP sensor depth sensor. Vivo S1 sports a 32MP selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Vivo S1 comes with a 4,500mAh battery and it has a dedicated microSD card slot for external storage. The device is expected to come in three storage variants– 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.