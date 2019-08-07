Vivo S1 with triple rear cameras launched in India starts at Rs 17,990

Vivo today launched its first S-series smartphone– Vivo S1 in India at an event in New Delhi. It starts at Rs 17,990 for the base variant. The ‘S’ in Vivo S1 stands for Style and the phone sports a Super AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 32MP selfie shooter.

The base 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 17,990, the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 18,990 and the 6GB RAM/128GB storage is priced at Rs 19,990.

Vivo S1 specifications

Vivo S1 features a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1080×2340 pixels resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a tiny waterdrop-style notch on top and a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Vivo S1 also has Widevine L1 support for streaming HD content on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

The phone is powered by a 12nm octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The device comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and gives the option to choose from five unlocking animations. The phone runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9 Pie.

Vivo S1 sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 16MP Sony IMX499 primary sensor with f/1.78 aperture, an 8MP 120-degree wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. It sports a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture at the front. The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W Dual-Engine fast charging.

The fast charger comes bundled in the box. Vivo S1 comes with a dedicated microSD card slot for external storage and it also has an ultra game mode with Multi-Turbo feature. The phone also comes with dual 4G support.