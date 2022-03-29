Vivo’s first foldable ‘Fold X’ set to debut on April 11

Vivo will be launching its first foldable smartphone, the Fold X, which will debut on April 11 in China according to GSMArena. A video shared by the company on Weibo shows a form factor similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fold3 and Oppo Find N. So far, there is no news about the phone releasing anywhere but in China.

Just like others before it, the Vivo Fold X will have a secondary screen on the outside for when the larger screen is folded into the device’s interior.

The renders of the phone show that its main screen will have a hole-punch cutout for a selfie camera. The rear of the camera’s chassis features a rectangular camera block with a quad-camera array arranged in a circular design element. The flash is outside the circular element on the camera block.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 review: Folding it right

Twitter tipster Digital Chat Station had earlier tipped the expected specs for the foldable device: the Vivo Fold X could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with memory options of up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The device is also tipped to feature a quad-camera setup on the back with a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultrawide lens, an 8MP periscope lens with 5X zoom and a 12MP portrait lens. The secondary display could be a 6.5-inch OLED screen.

According to Gizmochina, Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo X Fold is equipped with an AMOLED foldable screen with a 2k+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The phone could also pack a 4,600 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging, according to the publication.