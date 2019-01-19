Vivo Republic Day Sale starts January 20, discounts on Vivo Nex, V11 Pro, V9 Pro and more

Vivo has announced that it will be hosting a sale dubbed ‘Vivo Republic Day Sale’ that will commence on January 20 and will go on till January 22 on Flipkart and January 23 on Amazon.

Advertising

These dates coincide with both the online retailers’ own respective sales. Amazon Prime Members will get a 12-hour early access to the Vivo Republic Day Sale, while Flipkart Plus members will get early access to the sale at 8 pm on January 19.

Customers using HDFC Bank cards to purchase devices will get a 10 per cent instant discount on Amazon and SBI credit card users will get the same benefit on Flipkart.

During the sale, the company will be offering discounts on various smartphones including the Vivo Nex, V11 Pro, V9 Pro, Y83 Pro and more. The company will also be offering customers offers like no-cost EMIs on a range of its smartphones.

Vivo Nex will be made available on Amazon at a Rs 39,990 with an additional discount of Rs 5,000 on exchanging any old smartphone alongside no cost EMI options for up to 18 months. However, if you decide to purchase the Nex without the offer, it is listed on Amazon at Rs 33,249.

Customers purchasing the Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo V11 and Vivo Y83 Pro will be able to get an additional exchange discount of Rs 3,000 along with no-cost EMI options for up to 18 months on both Amazon and Flipkart.

During the sale, Vivo V9 Pro 4GB RAM variant will be available on Flipkart at Rs 13,990, down from its original Rs 15,990 MRP. Additionally, customers exchanging any old smartphone will get a discount of Rs 1,000. The V9 Pro 6GB RAM variant, originally priced at Rs 17,990, will be available on Amazon at Rs 15,990, with an additional Rs. 5,000 exchange discount.

Advertising

The Vivo Y95, Y93 4GB RAM variant, Y93 3GB RAM variant and Y81 3GB RAM variant will be available on both Amazon and Flipkart with an additional discount of Rs 2,000. Lastly, the Vivo Y91 will get an additional Rs 1,000 exchange bonus.