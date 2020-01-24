Vivo replaces Samsung as number two smartphone brand in India: Counterpoint

When it comes to yearly shipments, Samsung remained in the second position, not being beaten by Vivo. When it comes to yearly shipments, Samsung remained in the second position, not being beaten by Vivo.

The Indian smartphone market for the first time ever has surpassed the US on an annual level, replacing it as the second-largest smartphone market globally after China, according to a report by Counterpoint. This has happened due to the growth of the mid-tier segment in the country. Additionally, Vivo in Q4 2019 beat Samsung taking the second spot in the Indian smartphone shipment share, after Xiaomi.

The Indian smartphone market saw a Year-on-Year (YoY) growth of 7 per cent in 2019 reaching 158 million shipments. The report states that this growth has been caused by “the growth of the mid-tier segment where Chinese brands aggressively introduced many flagship-grade features and capabilities” at an affordable price.

According to the report, Xiaomi shipments during Q4, 2019, remained constant to that of Q4 2018 at 27 per cent. Vivo beat Samsung with a growth from 10 per cent to 21 per cent. Samsung saw a decline from 20 per cent to 19 per cent. After this the spots were taken by Oppo, Realme and others with 12 per cent, 8 per cent and 13 per cent.

However, when it comes to yearly shipments, Samsung remained in the second position, not being beaten by Vivo. The first position was once again maintained by Xiaomi with 28 per cent shipment market share. Samsung had a 21 per cent share, Vivo had 16 per cent share. These were followed by Realme, Oppo and others at 10 per cent, 9 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively.

India smartphone shipments hit record high of 49 million, defy slowdown: Counterpoint

The report also states that the feature phone market saw a steep decline of around 42 per cent YoY. It states that the slowdown is due to the reduction in shipments from Reliance Jio. But, itel, Lava, Nokia and Micromax registered positive annual growth. Itel emerged as the number one brand in feature phone shipments in Q4, 2019 followed by Samsung and Lava.

Apple was one of the fastest-growing brands in Q4 2019, which the report claims to be because of the of multiple price cuts on the iPhone XR. Additionally, the aggressive pricing of the new Apple iPhone 11 helped it gain share during the festive season.

According to Counterpoint, all major manufacturers are now aiming to expand their mid to high price tier, which might be the fastest-growing segment in 2020.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd