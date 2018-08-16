Follow Us:
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Vivo ramps up manufacturing at Greater Noida facility to restate ‘Make in India’ commitment

Vivo expands its manufacturing facility at Greater Noida. The facility now claims to have increased production capacity to more than 2 million units per month

New Delhi | Published: August 16, 2018 7:26:12 pm
vivo, vivo greater noida plant, vivo greater noida plant investion, vivo make in india, vivo nex, vivo x21, vivo Y53, vivo Y71, vivo Y83, vivo V9, vivo V9 Youth, idc data, smartphones, vivo india Vivo has invested Rs 300 crores for its manufacturing plant at Greater Noida, and added surface-mount technology lines

Vivo has announced the expansion of its hi-tech manufacturing facility in Greater Noida. Investing Rs 300 crores, the Chinese brand claims that the manufacturing facility has increased production to more than 2 million units per month. The smartphone manufacturer notes that the newly added SMT (surface-mount technology) lines are “catering” to the demand for Vivo handsets in the country that includes the flagship models, Vivo Nex and Vivo X21.

“The facility has increased production to more than 2 million units per month, re-iterating Vivo’s commitment to ‘Make in India,” Vivo mentioned in its press release.

“The expansion of our state-of-the-art Greater Noida facility reflects Vivo’s commitment to India, and signifies the success of the Make in India program,” Jerome Chen, CMO, Vivo India said. “Our latest flagship – the NEX, has been manufactured at this facility which has been made possible through our consistent efforts and commitment towards making the region a manufacturing hub for our smartphones,” he added.

Also Read: Vivo Nex Review: Flagship phone with full screen display at Rs 44,990

The company’s Greater Noida plant has more than 5,000 employees and annual manufacturing capacity of nearly 25 million products. Besides manufacturing, the facility also incorporates a ‘Test lab’ where the manufactured products undergo more than 1000 stringent levels of quality and durability tests. Vivo cites that besides the flagship models, the company will continue manufacturing and assembling smartphones across its category and price segments including Vivo Y53, Y71, Y83, V9 and Vivo V9 Youth in India.

Apparently, Vivo’s competitors Xiaomi and Samsung have expanded their manufacturing facility as well for production capacity in the last two quarters to offer devices to its user-base at a cheaper rate and increase sales in the country. According to IDC data, Vivo took the third slot in the second quarter of 2018, with the smartphones Vivo Y71, V9 and Y83 contributing as the key volume drivers.

