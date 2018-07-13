Vivo Nex S India price leaked in Amazon listing ahead of July 19 launch

Vivo Nex S India price has been leaked via Amazon ahead of official launch on July 19. Vivo Nex S India price has been leaked via Amazon ahead of official launch on July 19.

Vivo Nex S India launch is set for July 19 and the company has already sent out invites for an event in New Delhi. Ahead of official debut, India price of Nex S has been leaked, courtesy MySmartPrice. The site spotted an Amazon listing, which reveals that the upcoming Vivo flagship might be priced at Rs 48,990. The phone could be called Nex in India, and pre-order on the e-commerce site is expected to begin 1 PM, July 19. It does not look like Vivo will launch Vivo Nex A for the Indian market at the event.

Vivo Nex S is listed with several launch offers like no cost EMI, assured buyback as well as offers from HDFC, Reliance Jio, etc. Of course, this can ot be taken as the official pricing and we will have to wait for launch to know more. However, if one goes by the leak, Vivo Nex S is pegged to cost a lot lower than Oppo Find X, which was launched in India on July 12 and is priced at a whopping Rs 59,990. Both Find X and Vivo Nex S are flagship smartphones that come with similar specifications.

Vivo Nex series smartphones, which includes Nex S and Nex A, made their debut in China in May. The highlight of Vivo Nex S and Nex A is the pop-up camera system, which takes help of a spring-loaded motor to retract. Vivo Nex S features a 6.59-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED ultra bezel-less display with a resolution of 2316 x 1080 pixels. The sceen has an aspect ratio of 19.3:9. Vivo Nex S has a screen-to-body ratio of 91.24 per cent.

Vivo Nex S offers a dual rear camera setup, a combination of 12MP primary sensor and 5MP secondary sensor with four-axis OIS. There’s an 8MP front shooter. The smartphone runs FunTouchOS 4.0, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Vivo Nex S is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM. The phone offers two storage options – 128GB and 256GB. It packs a 4,000mAh battery.

