Vivo Nex with bezel-less display, and a pop-up selfie camera is here

Vivo Nex has been launched in China, the company’s latest flagship smartphone. Vivo Nex sports a 6.59-inch FHD+ 19.3:9 OLED display, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a pop-up front-facing camera. The high-end smartphone will be made available in two variants: one with a Snapdragon 845 processor, and the other with a Snapdragon 710 chipset.

Vivo Nex with a Snapdragon 710 processor, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Yuan 3,898 (or approx Rs 41,057). The model with a Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage will cost Yuan 4,498 (or approx Rs 47,398). There is also a 256GB storage variant which is priced at Yuan 4,998 (or approx Rs 52,643). At the moment, Vivo Nex is limited to China. The flagship phone will go on sale starting June 23.

The highlight of the Vivo Nex is its edge-to-edge display, with a screen-to-body ratio of 91.24 per cent. It is an all-screen display, though you’ll still find a “small” chin at the bottom of the screen. The phone also comes with a built-in fingerprint scanner. This is Vivo’s third smartphone to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner after the X20 Plus and X21 UD. The back of the phone is made from glass, like the iPhone X and Xiaomi Mi 8. However, unlike the iPhone X, Vivo Nex does not support wireless charging.

Since the phone has an all-screen display, there’s no space to accommodate a selfie snapper. To overcome the hurdle, Vivo Nex has an 8MP front-facing camera that pops out from the top – the marquee feature that eliminates the need to have a “notch” above the screen. The back has a dual-camera setup, comprising a 12MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary snapper.

The Vivo Nex also eliminates the standard speaker – instead, the phone uses something called as “screen sound-casting technology”. It essentially transforms the phone’s entire display into a speaker. Vivo Nex runs on FunTouchOS 4 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The phone is backed by a 4000mAh battery.

Vivo Nex, formerly known as the Apex, was originally showcased as a concept smartphone at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona earlier this year. Vivo Nex will be pitted as a premium smartphone against the Apple iPhone X, Samsung’s Galaxy S9+, the Huawei P20 Pro, and Xiaomi’s Mi 8.

