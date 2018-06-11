Vivo Nex price, hands-on video leaked ahead of June 12 launch

Vivo Nex with a bezel-less display and pop-up selfie camera will launch in Shanghai on June 12. Vivo Nex with a bezel-less display and pop-up selfie camera will launch in Shanghai on June 12.

Vivo Nex is just a few hours away from its official launch, with the company confirming that the high-profile device will be unveiled in Shanghai on June 12. Now, a new report has leaked the pricing details of the Vivo Nex. According to a report from a tipster on China’s social media platform Weibo, Vivo Nex’s price will start at Yuan 3798 (or approx Rs 40,007) for the entry-level model and the top-end model to cost Yuan 4498 (or approx Rs 47,381).

The post mentions that the base model of the Vivo Nex will feature a Snapdragon 710 processor, while the high-end model comes with a Snapdragon 845 processor. Additionally, it has been revealed that the high-end variant of the Vivo Nex will sport 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Vivo Nex will be pitted against the Xiaomi Mi 8 and OnePlus 6 when it comes to price, specifications, and features.

Separately, Vivo Nex has been leaked through a quick hands-on video. Spotted by Slashleaks on Weibo, the five-second-long video reveals the flagship device in full glory. The front-side of the phone is dominated by a full-screen display with minimal bezels, and a small bottom chin. Unlike the iPhone X or Huawei P20 Pro, Vivo Nex doesn’t come with a notch above the display. The back of the phone will have a glass-backed design with vertically arranged dual cameras and an LED flash below it. One can also see the fingerprint scanner on the rear.

Vivo Nex, formerly known as the Apex concept phone, is expected to arrive in three models: Nex, Nex X, and Nex A. Out of the three, one of the variants will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and pop-up selfie camera. Speaking of the specifications, Vivo Nex will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 processor/ Snapdragon 845 chipset (depending on which model you choose). The device will sport a dual-camera setup, comprising a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary snapper. On the front, it will have an 8MP selfie camera.

