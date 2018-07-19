Vivo Nex with pop-up selfie camera launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Vivo Nex has been launched in India. The phone features a pop-up camera and an under the display fingerprint sensor. Vivo Nex has been launched in India. The phone features a pop-up camera and an under the display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo Nex, the company’s latest flagship phone has now been launched for India. Vivo Nex will be priced at Rs 44,990 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version and it will go on sale on Amazon India from July 21. Vivo Nex sports a full display with no notch, in-display fingerprint scanner, and a motorised selfie camera.

Vivo Nex Price in India, launch offers

Vivo Nex price in India is Rs 44,990. The phone will be exclusively available on Amazon India starting July 21. It can also be bought from Vivo Shop online as well as select partner stores. Vivo Nex comes with a host of pre-book offers. This includes extra Rs 5,000 off on exchange, no cost EMI up to 12 months, assured buyback of Rs 22,495 and one-time screen replacement. In addition, HDFC debit and credit card users will get Rs 4,000 instant cashback, while Reliance Jio is offering Rs 1,950 cashback and free Premium Security subscription.

Vivo Nex: Specifications and features

Vivo Nex will compete with the Oppo Find X, OnePlus 6, Asus Zenfone 5Z, Apple iPhone 8, iPhone X, and Pixel 2 and other flagship phones in the market. The Nex also comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor like OnePlus 6, Asus and Oppo Find X phones. However, only Vivo and Oppo’s phones come with a full display without a notch on the front.

Vivo Nex has a 6.59-inches display with 19.3:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a Full HD+ resolution (2316 x 1080) and this is a Super AMOLED screen. Vivo has not introduced a 2K display on its flagship for now.

The processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor clocked at 2.8Ghz. Vivo Nex in India will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is no microSD slot on the phone. Vivo Nex also has a 256GB variant, though that does not appear to be coming to India.

Vivo Nex has a rear camera combination of 12MP+5MP. The 12MP camera has an aperture of f/1.8, while 5MP sensor has an aperture of f/2.4. Vivo Nex’s camera app also incorporates the Google Lens feature and comes with AR stickers, AI scene recognition, HD mode and other features. On the video recording front, the rear camera supports up to 4K video recording. The front camera, which is the motorised one is 8MP. The front camera also supports a Portrait mode.

Vivo has also added different lighting modes like Studio Lighting, Monochrome, Stereo Light and Natural Light for selfies taken in Portrait mode, which is similar to the Apple iPhone X and iPhone 8 Plus series. Vivo Nex also sports a 4000 mAh battery with fast-charging. The smartphone runs Funtouch OS 4.0 on Android Oreo 8.1. The smartphone has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

