Vivo Nex launch in India today: How to watch livestream, timings, expected price and more

Vivo Nex launch in India: The Vivo Nex series will launch in India today at an event in New Delhi. The much-anticipated phones in the Nex series are known for the bezel-less display, pop-up front camera, as well as the in-display fingerprint sensor. Under this series, the Vivo Nex A and Vivo Nex S have already been launched in China in May. However, the Chinese company will introduce the high-end Vivo Nex S variant in India, which will be known as Vivo Nex.

Vivo Nex launch in India: How to watch livestream, timings

Vivo Nex will be launched in India from 12.30 pm on July 19 at an event in New Delhi. Those interested can catch the event through a livestream that can be accessed from the Vivo India website. The ‘Vivo Nex’ poster that appears on the site’s homepage will lead to the YouTube video link of the launch event.

The livestream will also be available through the Vivo Facebook page. In addition, smartphone fans can catch all the updates from the event on the Vivo India page on Twitter. The company has actively engaged in teaser images and videos through both social media accounts, in a build up to the launch.

Vivo Nex launch in India: Expected price, specifications

Vivo Nex was first listed in India as a part of the Amazon Prime Day 2018. At the dedicated live page, the Vivo Nex can be seen, along with the text ‘Vivo Nex at Rs 4_,990’. The company will disclose the price at the launch, though rumours suggest that this phone could be valued at Rs 48,990. Vivo Nex will be an Amazon exclusive device.

Vivo Nex features a 6.59-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED ultra bezel-less display with a resolution of 2316 x 1080 pixels. This offers a screen aspect ratio of 19.3:9, as well as a 91.24 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Running the Snapdragon 845 processor, Vivo Nex S is based on FunTouchOS 4.0 over and above Android 8.1 Oreo, that is backed by a 4000mAh battery. While this phone ships with 8GB RAM, it offers two internal storage options: 128GB and 256GB.

Vivo Nex S comes with a dual-rear camera setup, that is vertically stacked. This consists of a 12MP primary lens, and a 5MP secondary sensor with four-axis OIS. In addition, the pop-up front camera features an 8MP selfie lens.

