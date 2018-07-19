Vivo Nex India launch LIVE UPDATES: Expected price is Rs 48,990, features and specifications

Vivo NEX launch price in India, features, specifications Live Update: Vivo Nex with bezel-less display and pop-up front camera will launch in India on July 19, which is today. The launch event is scheduled to take place in New Delhi from 12:30 PM. Vivo Nex series, which includes Nex S and Nex A smartphones, was introduced in China in May. Vivo Nex S, which is a higher-end variant is expected to be unveiled in the country today as Vivo Nex. Vivo will also live stream the event, which can be watched on the company’s India website as well as its official Facebook page.
The highlight of Vivo Nex is its motorised pop-up selfie camera and the phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Vivo Nex will directly compete with Oppo Find X, which comes with similar specifications and made its official debut in India earlier this month. However, Nex is expected with a much lower price tag of around Rs 48,990 as compared to Find X, which sells at Rs 59,990.
Vivo has a video on to show how strong that front selfie camera is. Remember the selfie camera is a motorised one. And yes it looks delicate. But Vivo is determined to show that the pop-up selfie camera is sturdy.
While it is known that the Vivo Nex is the latest bezel-less smartphone in India, it will run the Snapdragon 845 processor, like most other Android flagships. It will be based on FunTouch OS 4.0, that operates over and above Android 8.1 Oreo. This phone also comes alongside a 4000mAh battery, and will ship with two storage configurations: 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage.
Vivo Nex India launch event has started. Nipun Marya Vivo director of brand strategy on stage. “Vivo Nex is a cutting-edge smartphone” he claims. Nex will have a major impact on the design of smartphones in the future as well.
While the Vivo Nex will feature a true bezel-less display, like the Oppo Find X, it will also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. This follows the company's X21, which was the first device launched in India to feature fingerprint detection through the display. While the phone will feature a 6.59-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display in a 19.3:9 screen aspect ratio, it will feature a high screen-to-body ratio of 91.24 per cent. Also, Vivo Nex tackles the selfie lens issue through a pop-up front camera, whose performance will be keenly measured
Amazon put out a dedicated live page for Vivo Nex as part of the Prime Day launch. The listing hints Vivo Nex price to be Rs 4_,990. More details will be revealed at the official launch. In a separate Amazon listing, Vivo Nex price was mentioned Rs 48,990. The phone will likely come with several launch offers like no cost EMI, assured buyback as well as offers from HDFC, Reliance Jio, etc