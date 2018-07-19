Vivo Nex India launch LIVE UPDATES: Expected price is Rs 48,990, features and specifications

Vivo NEX launch Live Update: The highlight of Vivo Nex is its motorised pop-up selfie camera. Vivo NEX launch Live Update: The highlight of Vivo Nex is its motorised pop-up selfie camera.

Vivo NEX launch price in India, features, specifications Live Update: Vivo Nex with bezel-less display and pop-up front camera will launch in India on July 19, which is today. The launch event is scheduled to take place in New Delhi from 12:30 PM. Vivo Nex series, which includes Nex S and Nex A smartphones, was introduced in China in May. Vivo Nex S, which is a higher-end variant is expected to be unveiled in the country today as Vivo Nex. Vivo will also live stream the event, which can be watched on the company’s India website as well as its official Facebook page.

The highlight of Vivo Nex is its motorised pop-up selfie camera and the phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Vivo Nex will directly compete with Oppo Find X, which comes with similar specifications and made its official debut in India earlier this month. However, Nex is expected with a much lower price tag of around Rs 48,990 as compared to Find X, which sells at Rs 59,990.