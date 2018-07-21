Vivo Nex sale on Amazon, Vivo online store from today: Price, launch offers, specifications

The Vivo Nex is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The Vivo Nex is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

Vivo Nex is now available on sale on Amazon India and Vivo’s online webstore. The device will also be available offline through select retail stores across the country. The key feature of the smartphone is its mechanical pop-up front camera. Vivo Nex comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a bezel-less display. The is priced at Rs 44,990 and will be available in the Diamond Black colour option.

Vivo is offering all its customers one-time free screen replacement. An additional discount of Rs 5,000 on the exchange of any older smartphone, and an instant Rs 4,000 discount on purchasing the smartphone with an HDFC credit/debit card is also listed as part of launch offers. In addition, customers will can avail an assured buyback offer of Rs 22,495. Reliance Jio is offering 39 vouchers of Rs 50 each along with a premium security subscription.

In terms of specifications, Vivo Nex sports a 6.59-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2316×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with the Adreno 630 GPU. The device comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with Vivo’s FunTouchOS 4.0 skin on top. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery.

Also Read: Vivo Nex Review: Flagship phone with full screen display at Rs 44,990

Vivo Nex sports a dual camera set up on the back consisting of a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features an 8MP pop-up camera for selfies. On the connectivity front, Vivo Nex supports dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C for charging and data transfer, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd