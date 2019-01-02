Vivo NEX gets permanent price cut in India, now available for Rs 39,990

Vivo NEX is getting its first price cut in India. The high-end smartphone is now selling for Rs 39,990, down from Rs 44,990. The NEX boasts a bezel-less, notch-less display with a motorized pop-up selfie camera, Snapdragon 845 processor and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Launched in June last year, Vivo touts the NEX as a futuristic smartphone, thanks to its massive 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 91.24 cent screen to body aspect ratio, To get rid of the notch, the company opted for a motorised pop-up selfie camera at the top edge of the NEX smartphone. Also, the fingerprint scanner is embedded inside the display so as to offer more screen space on the front.

Inside, the Vivo NEX is powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory. It also features a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support. On the back, you will find a dual-camera setup, with a 12MP and 5MP secondary snapper.

The price cut comes at a time when the Chinese smartphone maker is rumoured to launch the NEX Dual Screen Display Edition in India. This is the same smartphone with screens on both front and back and 10GB RAM. In China, the Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition is priced at 4,998 Yuan (or approx Rs 52,243). Vivo hasn’t yet confirmed its plans to launch its latest flagship smartphone in India at the moment.