Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition with two displays, triple cameras is now official

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition with dual displays – on the front and one at the back – has been launched in China. The phone also has a Lunar ring at the back for a soft glow while clicking selfies. The colours of this ring can be customised for different notifications.

The flagship phone also takes advantage of the company’s time of flight technology with advanced 3D object-sensing that was showcased at Mobile World Congress in Shanghai this year.

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition: Price and availability

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition will go on sale in China from December 29 at a price of 4,998 yuan, which is around Rs 52,300. Its availability outside of China has not been announced by the company as of now.

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition: Dual display

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition has a primary 6.39-inches display with 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution, while the one at the back is 5.49-inches and 1920×1080 pixel resolution. The rear display has screen aspect ratio of 16:9 and noticeable bezels. Both are OLED panels. The phone sports an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition: Specifications and features

The rear camera setup consists of triple cameras – 12MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 2MP night vision and a third TOF 3D stereo camera. The lower half of the lunar ring is embedded into the display. So, users can take advantage of the rear display to make video calls, take selfies, etc.

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 10GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with support for fast charging technology. It uses a USB Type-C port for charging. NEX Dual Display Edition runs Funtouch OS 4.5. It measures 157.18×75.36×8.09 mm.