Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition with Snapdragon 710 processor shows up on TENAA, launch soon?

Vivo might be working on a cheaper variant of its dual display smartphone, Vivo Nex Dual Display powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor.

Vivo might launch two new variants of the NEX Dual Display Edition in the market soon.

Two new variants of the Vivo Nex Dual Display namely Vivo V1820A and Vivo V1820T have appeared on the Chinese certification website, TENAA. These were first spotted by GizmoChina. Both devices feature the same specifications and might be versions for different markets.

Vivo Nex Dual Display is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. However, the TENAA listing states that these variants will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. Simply put, the company is planning to launch a cheaper alternative to its innovative dual display smartphone.

According to the listing, Vivo V1820A and Vivo V1820T will sport a 6.39-inch AMOLED display on the front with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and a 5.49-inch OLED display on the back with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU.

Both the phones will come 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. It will sport a single triple camera setup on top of the back screen. Vivo Nex Dual Display’s triple camera setup consists of a 12MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary sensor, and a third time of flight (TOF) sensor. Whereas, these new variants will come with a 12MP primary sensor, a 13MP secondary sensor, and a third 2MP sensor.

They will run on  Google’s Android 9 Pie operating system with the company’s own FunTouch OS skin on top. All of this will be backed by a 3,425mAh non-removable battery. These devices are expected to be available in only one colour variant i.e. gold. Expect the new cheaper variants of the Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition to launch sooner than expected.

