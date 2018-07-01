Vivo Nex bug makes pop-up camera elevate without prompts: Report

Vivo’s Nex phone has a bug, that makes the selfie camera pop-up without any prompt for the same. Vivo’s Nex phone has a bug, that makes the selfie camera pop-up without any prompt for the same.

Vivo’s Nex phone has a bug that makes the selfie camera pop-up without any prompt for the same. This was first reported by Abacus News, that spotted many user videos being posted on Chinese social network Weibo, showing the anomaly. The Vivo Nex series is the first to introduce a pop-up camera on the front, in place of a regular selfie lens, which also helps maintain the phone’s full-screen display and high screen-to-body ratio.

The Vivo Nex has been spotted across a slew of videos, one of which showed the pop-up camera appear, as the user was browsing through the Telegram app. As the user in question tapped on a contact to check his details, the Vivo Nex’s selfie camera makes a brief appearance, before sliding back into the main body.

Some have observed this bug in action, even as they used the QQ browser, a Tencent Holding product. Another video on Weibo shows the selfie camera pop-up, as a user checks for travel booking details through the Ctrip website. In this case, the camera returned to its original position once the user was redirected to the Ctrip app. In response to the bug, Tencent was reported saying that the QQ browser does employ the camera for a brief while, though it does not record anything.

Vivo is yet to respond to the bug, though the Abacus report states that its technical team is aware of the vulnerability. The pop-up camera bug, though, makes users more vulnerable to apps that access the selfie camera, even for a brief period, and violates privacy. Some users who have reported the problem believe that the bug will help them understand which apps use the camera, and why.

Vivo’s Nex series, including the Nex S and Nex A, are expected to be launched in India on July 19. As far as pricing is concerned, Vivo Nex S is priced in China at 4,498 yuan (Rs 46,570 approx.) for the 8GB RAM/128GB model. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage version come for a price of 4,998 yuan (Rs 51,745 approx.).

