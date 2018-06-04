Vivo Nex bezel-less phone gets certified, likely to come in three variants

Vivo Nex, formerly known as Apex, will launch in China on June 12. Vivo Nex, formerly known as Apex, will launch in China on June 12.

Vivo is gearing up to launch its next bezel-less display smartphone, the Vivo NEX next week. The Chinese handset maker will unveil the phone at an event in Shanghai on June 12. The new Vivo smartphone is expected to feature a bezel-less display with 91 per cent screen-to-body-ratio, half-screen in-display fingerprint scanning technology and a retractable selfie camera. A week ahead of the Vivo Nex launch, the rumour mill has revealed that the phone could come in three variants.

The smartphone spotted on Chinese 3C certification site shows three version of the Vivo NEX under the moniker Nex A, Nex S, and Nex. As per the listing, the base model might feature Qualcomm’s newly launched mobile-platform, Snapdragon 710 paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage while the premium version is said to come with Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon 845 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The listing further suggests that the variants will support fast 5V/2A, 9V/2A, and 10V/2.25A via USB-Type C port. Further, the base model is said to have a selfie camera embedded on the chin similar to the one found on the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2.

Also Read- Vivo X21 first impressions and hands-on: In-display fingerprint sensor makes this smartphone unique

Reports earlier have suggested that the high-end version might come for a price of CNY 6988 (around Rs 73,200) meanwhile the base model is said to be priced slightly cheaper at CNY 4998 (around Rs 52,300). Leaks further revealed the Vivo Nex to feature a 5.99-inch 18:9 display. The phone is said to have an 8MP front-facing camera and carry AI-drive features. But while these are just rumours, we would recommend to take with a pinch of salt and wait for the Vivo Nex to make its debut.

To recall, Vivo Apex which is now called the Vivo Nex was introduced as a concept phone at MWC 2018. The phone’s formal debut took place in March this year. The Vivo Apex showed true bezel-less approach featuring a 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Vivo back then cited that the new dual-fingerprint scanning feature underneath the phone was designed to “provide greater strengthened security.”

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd