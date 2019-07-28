Vivo Nex 3 to have a screen-to-body ratio of ‘over 100 per cent’, says new report

All smartphones look more or less the same and offer a display with a similar screen-to-body ratio. But Vivo thinks it has found a new solution that will allow the phone’s screen to stretch beyond 100 per cent. The photo (shown above), leaked by tipster @Ice Universe, shows two pieces of glass for the front and back that have edges curved around 90 degrees.

Advertising

This is the first time we’ve heard about the existence of Vivo Nex 3. The tipster goes on to claim that the wraparound glass will have “no hole” and “no notch.” The Vivo Nex 3 is probably the highest screen-to-body ratio phone in 2019. The Screen-to-body Ratio is over 100% based on the “display area/projected area” calculation method,” he says.

The Vivo Nex 3, if it really is the device, does look intriguing. However, the leak will allow you to question the phone’s design. There are many questions that remain unanswered. Does it feature a pop-up selfie camera like the OnePlus 7 Pro, or does it offer an under-screen display? What’s also unclear how the wraparound screen will be utilised?

An all-screen iPhone has been the dream of Apple’s Jony Ive – but the current technology does not allow manufacturers to increase screen real estate beyond 90 per cent. The iPhone XS has an 84.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio, while the Galaxy S10+ manages to top screen-to-body ratio at 88 per cent.

Other than the wraparound screen, we really don’t know much about the Vivo Nex 3. The phone will probably come with a Snapdragon 855+ processor. Expect the Nex 3 to make its official debut sometime later this year.