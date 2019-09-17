Vivo Nex 3 with ‘Waterfall’ display, 64MP camera launched

Vivo has launched the new Vivo Nex 3 and Vivo Nex 3 5G smartphone in China on Monday and the devices are said to arrive in other markets in the coming months. The price of the Vivo Nex 3 starts from Yuan 4,998 (around Rs 50,000) and its key features include a 64MP primary rear camera, Snapdragon 855+ processor, and a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging.

Advertising

Vivo Nex 3, Vivo Nex 3 5G: Price and availability

The Vivo Nex 3 and Vivo Nex 3 5G will be available in Black and White colour options and it will go on sale in China starting September 21. The price of the Vivo Nex 3 is Yuan 4,998 (around Rs 50,000) for the base model of 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM.

The Vivo Nex 3 5G is priced at Yuan 5,698 (around Rs 57,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM model, and Yuan 6,198 (around Rs 62,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM model.

Vivo Nex 3, Nex 3 5G specifications

The Vivo Nex 3 and Vivo Nex 3 5G phones feature Vivo’s new Waterfall screen which it showcased a while ago. The 6.89-inch full-screen FHD+ AMOLED display has 2256×1080 pixels resolution, HDR10 support, 99.6 per cent screen-to-body ratio and curved edges on both sides close to 90 degrees.

Advertising

The Vivo Nex 3 series is powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus processor paired with Adreno 640 GPU, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 512GB internal storage. The phones run Funtouch OS based on Android 9 Pie. Vivo Nex 3 retains the 3.5mm audio jack and it is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 44W ultra-fast charging via USB Type-C.

Coming to the camera, the Vivo Nex 3 and Vivo Nex 3 5G phones sport a triple rear camera setup housed inside a circular ring. The primary sensor is a 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor with f/1.7 aperture, whereas the secondary camera is a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens with 120-degree field of view clubbed with another 13MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom and 10x digital zoom capabilities.

The front camera on the phone is a 16MP selfie shooter housed in a popup mechanism. Both the Vivo Nex 3 and Vivo Nex 3 5G come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.