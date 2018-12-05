Vivo Nex 2 launch on December 11, could sport 10GB RAM and 128GB storage

Vivo Nex 2 will launch on December 11 in China, and the phone will likely feature dual-displays. Teasers and press renders of the Vivo Nex 2 have been leaked online ahead of the launch. Vivo’s own China website has reservations open for the Nex 2. Once again the promotional image hints at dual-displays, triple cameras and a design similar to what leaks have been predicting.

Vivo Nex 2 will launch on December 11 with dual-screens in Shanghai at the U+ Fashion Art Center, according to the leaked press release shared on China’s Weibo. The release also mentions the phone as Viv Nex Dual Screen.

In addition to this, a screenshot of the Vivo website has been leaked on Weibo, which shows the Vivo Nex 2 as one of the options with 10GB RAM and 128GB storage on board. Previously Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 3 was one of the first phones to offer 10GB RAM. Oppo had also announced plans to introduce a 10GB RAM variant of its Find X, but that was never launched.

The new Vivo Nex 2 will be an entirely different flagship phone compared to the original, especially if one considers the dual-displays and triple cameras. The original Vivo Nex had a truly bezel-less display, motorised selfie camera which was hidden under the display, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Earlier, tipster Ben Geskin had shared an image on his Twitter account of the Vivo Nex 2, which shows the two displays, three cameras and ring light design around the camera sensors. Vivo’s teaser material also hints at a similar design.

Last week, Youtube channel MrWhoseBoss showed a video of a mystery smartphone with two displays and triple cameras. In the video, it was said that the smartphone will come in December, and will be a flagship phone, which many have taken to be the Vivo Nex 2.

Vivo Nex 2 will not be the first phone to offer dual-display. We have seen devices like Yotaphone, Nubia X, which also had dual-displays.