Vivo Nex 2 leaked in images, shows dual displays and triple cameras

Vivo Nex 2 could be the next flagship phone from the company with dual displays and triple cameras, according to a new set of leaks. Vivo Nex was a flagship phone from the company that launched earlier this year and featured a truly bezel-less display that edge-to-edge without the need for notch. The Vivo Nex has a motorised selfie camera, which was hidden under the display.

Advertising

Meanwhile, Vivo Nex 2 could take all of this to a new level if one of goes by the leaks. According to an image shared by Ben Geskin on his Twitter account, the phone will feature two displays, one at the front and one at the back, and have three cameras, with a ring light design around the sensors.

Earlier an image was also spotted on Weibo, which shows a similar phone with two displays and a similar triple camera setup with a ring around it.

Further, Youtube channel MrWhoseBoss has done a video showing a mystery smartphone, which appears to have a similar design with dual displays, triple cameras. In the video, it is said that the smartphone will come in December, and will be a flagship phone.

Advertising

Though one cannot see the device manufacturer’s name clearly, it is evident that the phone has two displays.

The video also shows that the camera at the back can be used to take selfies, given it has two displays. It also claims that this might eliminate the need for an actual selfie camera. The purple ring is also seen on the device, which has been spotted on the other leaked images as well.

The idea of a dual display smartphone is not new. There’s the Yotaphone, which has an eInk display on the back. Then Nubia launched its Nubia X, which had not selfie camera, but two displays. It had a 6.26-inch display on the front, and another 5.1-inch OLED at the back.

Samsung is supposed to launch its foldable phone, which will also act as displays when it is folded up. The device is rumoured to be called the Galaxy F, though earlier reports claimed it will be named Galaxy X.

If Vivo does launch the Nex 2 with dual displays and a triple camera at the back, it will definitely be one of the innovative phones for 2018. However, there’s a good chance that the phone will only be launched in 2019.