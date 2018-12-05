Vivo Nex 2 launch on December 11: Everything we know

Vivo will launch its Nex 2 flagship phone with dual screens in China on December 11. Though most specifications of the same remain unknown, the phone will have a full screen display, like Vivo Nex that debuted in China in June.

Vivo Nex 2 is also slated to have triple rear cameras, as well as a modified UI to accommodate dual screen displays. Here are the known details of the upcoming Vivo flagship.

Vivo Nex 2 specifications: Dual screen display

Vivo Nex 2 appears very different from its predecessor with a more specific design. One of those design elements includes dual screens, that appear over the phone’s front and back. From the image leaks and promotional content, Vivo New 2 can be seen having a full screen display up front, while the one at the back is smaller, and appears to be an extension of the front.

With this Vivo flagship, one can spot minimal bezels on the sides of either screens, though the chin present on the front appears larger than Vivo Nex. Vivo Nex 2 might not hold a retractable front camera module.

According to a 91mobiles report, this flagship could feature a 6.59-inch display with a screen resolution of 1080×2316 pixels. Besides this, the phone could have a gradient colour finish at the back, that seems to be based on an all-glass design.

Vivo Nex 2 specifications: Triple rear cameras

The phone will also feature triple rear cameras, that would be a first among Vivo phones. From the images that have leaked online, Vivo Nex 2 will sport these cameras in a horizontal alignment, as the left two sensors are part of a circular dial-like protrusion, as seen on Motorola phones.

The phone could feature a 12MP+12MP+5MP rear camera combination. This is accompanied by a single LED flash module, that can be seen on extreme left.

Vivo Nex 2 specifications: 10GB RAM support

Other rumours around the upcoming Vivo flagship is the presence of 10GB RAM with the device. This would not be the first one in this category, as Xiaomi had launched the Mi Mix 3 Forbidden City edition, that will be available soon. Xiaomi had also introduced a 10GB Black Shark variant. The other expected detail of Vivo Nex 2 is the presence of the Snapdragon 845 processor, that has been a component of most Android flagships from 2018.

Besides, the leaked image renders also show speaker grille at the bottom, that comes with a type-C USB port to its right. While the top remains hidden, it is likely that Vivo Nex 2 would lack a 3.5mm audio input. Other rumoured specifications include a modified UI that enables dual-screen operation, as well as a 4100mAh battery that comes with fast charging support.