Vivo launches Y21G in India: Details, specifications

Vivo has extended its Y-series by announcing the launch of the new Vivo Y21G in India. The phone will be powered by a MediaTek MT6769 processor with “Multi-Turbo 5.0” which will supposedly enhance data connection and system processor speed.

According to Vivo, the phone also features a four-component cooling system that will keep the phone cool even during extensive use. It will also have an updated “Ultra Gaming Mode” aimed at enhanced gaming performance.

The Vivo Y21G will come with a slim 8mm-thin body in a 2.5D flat frame that weighs 182 grams. The phone will have a 6.51-inch HD+ Halo display aimed at providing sharp and rich colours for content consumption.

It comes with both a fingerprint sensor and a face unlock feature. The phone will come with an Eye Protection mode that filters out blue light for a safer and more comfortable viewing experience.

The Vivo Y21G will also pack a 5000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The phone’s dual-camera array in the back will feature a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP super-macro camera. It will come with a range of camera features including Personalized Portrait Mode, Super HDR, and Super Night Mode. The front selfie camera is an 8MP module with AI ‘beautifying’ feature that the company claims will help capture selfies in all lighting conditions.

The phone will come with Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and will come in two colour options: Midnight Blue and Diamond Glow. According to the company, the phone will be manufactured at the company’s facility in Greater Noida.