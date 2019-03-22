Vivo V15 with 32MP pop-up selfie camera launched in India: Price, specifications

Vivo V15 smartphone with 32MP pop-up selfie camera has been launched in India. The phone will be available at a price of Rs 23,990 across online and offline channels.

Vivo V15 comes with a 32MP pop-up front camera and features a triple camera setup at the back. Prior to this, Vivo V15 was launched in Thailand and Malaysia markets earlier this month.

Vivo V15 India launch: Price and launch offers

Vivo V15 price in India is Rs 23,990. The smartphone will be available for pre-orders starting March 25, and the sale will start from April 1. It will be available through Vivo India e-store, Amazon India, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Tata CLiQ, and offline channels.

As part of launch offers, buyers will be eligible for no-cost EMIs up to 18 months. Users will get Rs 2,000 extra on the exchange value of their old smartphones. Those upgrading from an older Vivo device will be eligible for an extra Rs 3,000 on exchange value.

Other offers include benefits worth Rs 10,000 from Reliance Jio, and 5 per cent cashback on SBI credit and debit cards.

Vivo V15 India launch: Specifications and features

Vivo V15 comes with a 6.53-inch FHD+ Ultra FullView display with 1080 X 2340 resolution, 90.95 per cent screen to body ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The phone is powered by 2.1GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor coupled with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. It comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

Vivo V15 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and supports dual-engine fast charging. It runs the company’s Funtouch 9 OS, which is based on Android 9 Pie. Vivo V15 sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and also has a 3.5mm headphone jack.