Vivo launches new 5G phone, Super FlashCharge 120W technology and AR Glasses at MWC Shanghai

At this year’s MWC Shanghai, Vivo has showcased its first 5G smartphone along with a pair of AR glasses and its Super FlashCharge 120W technology. The phone is named Vivo iQoo 5G, whereas, the AR glasses are named Vivo AR Glass.

Vivo iQoo 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with the Snapdragon X50 modem. Vivo says the phone will launch sometime in Q3, 2019. The company did not reveal any other specifications of the device or the device availability details.

During its presentation, the company showcased a number of its 5G applications that will complement the devices. These include 5G Cloud Game, 5G Screen Mirroring and 5G EasyShare.

Meanwhile, the new Vivo AR Glass is based on 6DoF (Six Degrees of Freedom) technology and sports a dual display setup. The glasses do not need to be connected to any sort of separate hardware except for a 5G smartphone. The 5G smartphone will act as a remote control for the AR Glasses and will let users switch and select applications.

Vivo’s Super FastCharge 120W technology is designed to support 20V and 6A. According to the company, Super FlashCharge 120W uses a new charge pump technology with a customisable USB Type-C data cable and travel charger.

During the event, the company noted that with this technology a user can charge a 4,000mAh battery within 13 minutes. It did not announce which will be its first smartphone to launch with the technology.