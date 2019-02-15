Vivo iQoo’s first smartphone is foldable one suggest leaked images

Vivo recently announced that they are starting a new sub-brand dubbed iQoo. The company only revealed the name of the new sub-brand, but did not divulage other information to the public. Now new images have appeared online showing how iQoo’s first smartphone might look like.

Advertising

According to the leaked images, which were shared on Weibo, the upcoming iQoo smartphone will sport a foldable form factor and can be converted from a phone to a tablet. The fold implementation looks quite similar to the Royole FlexPai launched last year.

Watch our video Vivo Dual Nex

The images also show that the device will support dual SIM cards and will have 4G connectivity enabled for both of them. Along with the leaked images, the Weibo post also states that the device will be priced at 7,000 Yuan, which approximately converts to Rs 73,687.

Looking closely at the images, the device doesn’t seem to have any buttons, camera holes, notches or ports. This might mean that these are not the final renders and the device might end up looking a bit different.

Considering the price, the device is expected to come with flagship grade specifications. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with Adreno 640 GPU. It will come with a Sony IMX 586 primary sensor and support for 44W Super Flash Charge technology.

Advertising

Most smartphone manufacturers including Huawei and Nubia are going to showcase their foldable smartphones at MWC 2019 being held in Barcelona. It is not official whether Vivo’s iQoo will showcase its first smartphone at the event as well.