Vivo iQOO Space Knight edition with Snapdragon 855, 12GB RAM launched

Vivo sub-brand iQOO has announced a special limited edition of its flagship smartphone called the iQOO Space Knight edition, inspired by the Chinese National Space Administration. The smartphone comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The iQOO Space Knight edition comes with a custom gift box which includes the device along with a small box which has engraved nameplate made of metal from Shenzhou spacecraft, TechAndroids reported.

The back of the iQOO Space Knight edition has a Kevlar finish which was used on the back of some phones like the top-end variant of the Poco F1. The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor coupled with Adreno 640 GPU, according to the report.

The iQOO Space Knight edition runs Android 9.0 Pie based Funtouch OS out of the box and features a 6.41-inch Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen also features a waterdrop notch that has the selfie camera. Also, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor on the screen.

In terms of optics, the device comes with a triple back camera setup consisting of a 12MP primary camera with Sony IMX363 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, a 13MP sensor having 120-degree wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the iQOO Space Knight edition has a 12MP camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls. The device comes with a 4,000mAh battery which supports 44W fast charging.

It must be noted that apart from the packing, box contents and the hardware finish, the features of the iQOO Space Knight edition are largely similar to the standard edition of the IQOO.

Coming to the price, the VIVO IQOO Space Knight edition is priced at Yuan 4,298 (approximately Rs 43,394) in China.