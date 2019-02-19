Vivo Iqoo posts teaser of smartphone with triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 855

Vivo’s sub-brand, iQoo has put out teasers of its first upcoming smartphone on Chinese social networking site, Weibo suggesting Snapdragon 855 processor and sixth-generation in-display fingerprint sensor. The teasers were posted during the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend, though the phone’s release date is unclear at this point.

The iQoo phone sports a glossy back panel with triple rear cameras aligned vertically on the left. The iQoo logo is placed vertically below the rear camera setup. There does not seem to be a physical fingerprint sensor and the brand in a consecutive post revealed the phone will feature its sixth-generation in-display fingerprint sensor.

To recall, the Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition, that was launched in December last year, sport the company’s fifth-generation fingerprint sensor. The next-gen sensor on the iQoo phone is expected to be faster. More details include a Snapdragon 855 processor that comes with support for 5G and will likely be seen on flagships of 2019.

Of course, this does not seem to be iQoo’s foldable device that was leaked in images on Weibo recently. The foldable device is being touted as the company’s first smartphone, but we will have to wait for official confirmation to know more.

Vivo iOoo’s upcoming foldable smartphone can reportedly be converted from a phone to a tablet. The fold implementation looks quite similar to the Royole FlexPai launched last year. The image render of the foldable phone does not have any physical buttons or cut outs for camera etc, suggesting the final device could look different.

Vivo launched its sub-brand, iQoo in China earlier this month and this is the fifth sub-brand of smartphones being announced by BBK electronics, which owns Vivo, Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme.