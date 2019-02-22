Vivo iQoo phone to launch on March 1 in China, confirms company

Vivo sub-brand, iQoo will launch its first smartphone on March 1 in Shenzhen, China, the company confirmed in an official Weibo post. In a previous teaser, iQoo hinted the phone will have Snapdragon 855 processor and 256GB storage.

The phone’s teaser was also put out during the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend, suggesting it will sport a glossy back panel and triple rear cameras. The cameras will be aligned vertically on the left with the iQoo logo placed vertically below the rear camera setup.

There does not seem to be a physical fingerprint sensor and the brand in a consecutive post revealed the phone will feature its sixth-generation in-display fingerprint sensor.

The upcoming smartphone will be iQoo’s first device since the sub-brand was announced earlier this month. More details like the name of the phone, camera specifications, etc are unclear at this point.

A different iQoo foldable phone was leaked in images on the Chinese social networking site, Weibo. The company has not shared any details officially. The upcoming foldable smartphone can reportedly be converted from a phone to a tablet.

The fold implementation looks quite similar to the Royole FlexPai launched last year. The image render of the foldable phone does not have any physical buttons or cutouts for camera etc, suggesting the final device could look different.