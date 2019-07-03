Vivo iQOO Neo gaming smartphone with Snapdragon 845 launched: Specifications, price

Vivo has launched Vivo iQOO Neo gaming smartphone in China, which is a more affordable variant of the iQOO smartphone. The highlights of the Vivo iQOO Neo include its OLED display, Snapdragon 845 chipset, Multi Turbo feature, and 22.5W FlashCharge support.

Advertising

The company had launched the iQOO gaming smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor in March this year with taglines like “Monster Inside”. While the iQOO is available at a starting price of Yuan 2,998 (around Rs 30,000), the affordable iQOO Neo is priced at Yuan 1,798 (around Rs 18,000) for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model of iQOO Neo costs Yuan 1,998 (around Rs 20,000), the 8GB RAM + 64GB RAM storage model costs Yuan 2098 (around Rs 21,000), and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Yuan 2,298 (around Rs 23,000).

The Vivo iQOO Neo is available for pre-order at the Vivo’s online store in China and also at major Chinese retailers. The first flash sale of the device is scheduled for July 8, 2019.

Advertising

Vivo iQOO specifications

The Vivo iQOO Neo features a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It sports a triple rear camera setup carrying a primary 12MP Sony IMX363 sensor clubbed with an 8MP wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

The front camera on the device is a 12MP selfie shooter that sits in the waterdrop-style notch on top. Vivo iQOO Neo is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. It