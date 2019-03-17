Vivo iQOO gaming smartphone could launch in India by June: Report

Earlier this month, Vivo sub-brand iQOO launched its gaming smartphone in China with a Snapdragon 855 processor. The device is now coming to the Indian market in late May or early June, as per a report by 91mobiles.

Advertising

The report mentions that iQOO will launch one more handset in India later this year, which would also be a gaming smartphone. Both these devices will be put in Rs 30,000 to Rs 60,000 price bracket and compete against upcoming OnePlus flagship. As of now, the Vivo sub-brand is planning to launch a total of four variants of the two iQOO phones in India.

Watch: Asus ROG gaming smartphone first look

Vivo iQOO gaming smartphone price

The gaming smartphone from iQOO that was launched in China is priced Yuan 2,998 or Rs 31,700 for 6GB RAM+128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM+128GB storage model costs Yuan 3,298 or Rs 34,900, 8GBRAM+256GB storage variant costs Yuan 3,598 or Rs 38,100, and 12GB RAM+256GB storage model costs Yuan 4,298 or Rs 45,500.

Vivo iQOO gaming smartphone specifications

The gaming smartphone from iQOO sports a 4,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging (22.5W in the 6GB+128GB model) and comes with gaming features like Multi-Turbo (that consists of AI Turbo, Center Turbo, Net Turbo, Cooling Turbo, and Game Turbo), pressure-sensitive Monster Touch shoulder buttons on both left and ride side as well as vapour cooling system.

Advertising

The Snapdragon 855 powered smartphone is accompanied by Adreno 640GPU and features a 6.41-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2340×1080 resolution, a waterdrop notch on top and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Also read | Vivo to launch budget devices Vivo Y3, Vivo Y5 during IPL 2019: Report

The iQOO smartphone has a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a primary 12MP Sony IMX363 camera sensor clubbed with a secondary 13MP ultra-wide Sony IMX263 lens and a third 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the iQOO device has a 12MP selfie camera.