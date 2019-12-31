Vivo files patent for quad punch hole front camera designs

The patent reveals schematics of three different types of placement of quad front camera sensors inside the display. (Image: CNIPA) The patent reveals schematics of three different types of placement of quad front camera sensors inside the display. (Image: CNIPA)

Vivo seems to be experimenting with four punch-hole selfie camera designs for which the company has filed patent with China’s patent office CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration). The patent reveals schematics of three different types of placement of quad front camera sensors inside the display.

The first one shows four front camera sensors placed inside punch holes at four corners of a smartphone screen. The second design that Vivo is looking at is groups of two camera sensors placed in pill-shaped punch hole on each corner at the top.

The third design has two sets of two camera sensors each placed on either sides on top, though there is no pill-shaped punch hole casing. Instead the camera sensors are placed individually inside the hole-punch display. The patent has been filed by Vivo Mobile Communications Ltd in July.

Though Vivo has filed patent for placement of four selfie cameras on a smartphone, it could be long before we could see this implementation on an actual device. It is also possible that Vivo drops all three schematics and launch something with new camera placement altogether.

This is not the first time Vivo is experimenting with unique hardware changes, especially camera placement. In fact, it was the first company to introduce a pop-up selfie camera on a smartphone when it launched the Vivo NEX in 2018. Vivo recently unveiled the S1 Pro smartphone with a diamond shaped back camera module, which will be launched in India on January 4, 2020.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd