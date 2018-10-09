Vivo festive season sale: Vivo V9 Pro, Vivo Nex to get discounts on Flipkart, Amazon

Vivo V9 Pro, Vivo Nex, Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo Y83, and more smartphones to get discounts, exchange offer and no-cost EMI during Amazon and Flipkart sale.

Vivo has announced deals and discounts on its smartphones during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival sales. These include, exchange offers, no-cost EMI and cashback on budget and mid-range Vivo smartphones. Those who make the purchase on Flipkart can avail an extra 10 per cent instant cashback offer by using an HDFC debit or credit card. Meanwhile, Amazon will provide users with an additional 10 per cent cashback offer on SBI credit or debits along with the exclusive offers.

Under the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the Chinese smartphone brand will offer cashback and exchange offers on Vivo NEX, Vivo Y83, Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo Y71i, Vivo Y81 3GB RAM model and Vivo Y83 Pro.

Vivo V9 will go for sale for the first time on October 10, exclusively on Amazon India. The phone will be available at a special price of Rs 17,990 against the MOP of Rs 19,990. Other Vivo smartphones on the list will be available at their original price, but these phones will bundle exchange offer of up to Rs 4,000. Vivo Nex with in-display fingerprint sensor will be available for purchase with an exchange offer of Rs 4,000. Vivo Y83 will also get an extra Rs 4000 on the exchange. Vivo V11 Pro, Y81 (3GB RAM model) and Y83 Pro, all the three models will get an exchange offer of Rs 2,000. Vivo Y71i will come with an exchange offer of Rs 1,000. Vivo will provide no cost-EMI option as well on select smartphones.

On Flipkart, Vivo V9 will be listed with a discount of Rs 3,000 and it will be available at an offer price of Rs 15,990. Vivo V9 Youth will be available at a discounted price of Rs 13,990 against the MOP of Rs 16,990. Further, Vivo V11 will get a discount of Rs 2,000 and will be available at a price of Rs 20,990. Vivo X21, V11 Pro, Y71i, Y81 (3GB RAM model) and Vivo Y83 Pro will retail at their original price.

In addition, the phones will also be available with exchange offer of up to Rs 6,000. Vivo Y83 Pro, Y81 and Vivo V11 Pro will come with an exchange offer of Rs 2,000. Vivo X21 will come with a Rs 6,000 exchange offer. Vivo V11 and Vivo Y71i will be offered with Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,000 respective off on exchange. In addition, Vivo will provide a Rs 1,000 offer for all prepaid orders. Prospective buyers will able to avail no-cost as well.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will kick off on October 11 and continue till October 14. The mobile deals and offers on the e-retail platform will commence a day early, on October 10 at 9pm. Meanwhile, Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will commence on October 10 and run till October 15. Amazon Prime members will have a day early access to deals and offers on the platform, from 12pm on October 9.

