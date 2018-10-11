Vivo ‘Diwali Carnival’ four-day sale to kick off on October 15

During the sale, the Vivo V9 will be priced at Rs 15,990, Vivo V9 Youth at Rs 13,990 and the Vivo Y66 at Rs 7,990 for the 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant.

Vivo has announced that it will be hosting a four-day sale dubbed ‘Diwali Carnival’ on its own Vivo e-store starting from October 15 to October 18. During the sale, Vivo India will be offering discounts, cashbacks and freebies on its several products. Besides, the company will offer an additional five per cent cashback for customers making purchases with HDFC Bank credit cards.

During the sale, the Vivo V9 will be priced at Rs 15,990, Vivo V9 Youth at Rs 13,990 and the Vivo Y66 at Rs 7,990 for the 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant. Consumers purchasing the Vivo Nex, Vivo X21, Vivo V11, Vivo V11 Pro and Vivo Y83 Pro will get a pair of Bluetooth earphones for free.

The company is offering an assured buyback of up to 50 per cent on purchase of the Vivo V11, Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo V9 Pro, and Vivo Nex, in addition to a one-time screen replacement free of charge to people purchasing the Vivo V11 and Vivo V11 Pro.

Vivo is also offering customers additional coupons of up to Rs 2,000, which can be redeemed on purchasing select smartphones. They are also offering coupons of up to Rs 300 redeemable on the brand’s accessories.

During the sale, Vivo will be selecting 10 random customers to receive a gift bundle worth Rs 3,900. There will be a ‘spin and win’ game too, which will get users additional discount coupons up to Rs 2,000 along with free BookMyShow coupons.

