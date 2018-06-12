Vivo Carnival on Amazon India: Top discounts on Vivo V9, V7, and V7+

Amazon is holding a Vivo Carnival, that is being held between June 12 and June 14. Amazon is holding a Vivo Carnival, that is being held between June 12 and June 14.

Amazon is holding a Vivo Carnival, which is being held between June 12 and June 14. Consumers will receive cashback, exchange offers and No Cost EMIs across the purchase of Vivo smartphones. Specifically, Amazon Prime users will receive up to 10 per cent cashback when they pay through Citibank Credit and Debit cards.

Under Amazon’s Vivo Carnival, the Vivo V9 has received a Rs 1,000 price cut, and will sell for Rs 22,999, as well as exchange benefits of Rs 2,000 if they purchase the phone via the seller Appario India. Also, the Vivo flagship is eligible for No Cost EMI, if consumers shop for the Vivo V9 only. If not, users can consider a monthly EMI of Rs 1,063. In addition, the Vivo V9 Youth Edition will also receive a Rs 1,000 discount, and sell at Rs 18,999. Consumers could save another Rs 3,000 through exchange benefits, if they buy this phone via Appario. The Vivo V9 Youth edition also receives exclusive No Cost EMI, while the monthly EMI tariff begins at Rs 963.

Also read: Vivo Nex with bezel-less display, pop-up selfie camera launched

Other member’s of Vivo’s V series to receive discounts on the Vivo Carnival include the Vivo V7 and V7+. While the V7 will retail at Rs 16,990, and offer exchange benefits of Rs 3,000, the Vivo V7+ will be priced at Rs 19,990, and offer an additional Rs 4,000 worth of discounts through an exchange offer.

Beyond the popular V-series, Vivi is offering discounts on the Y83, Y71, and Y53i. While the 3GB RAM variant of the Vivo Y71 will be priced at 10,990, the 4GB Vivo Y71 option will sell at Rs 12,990, Meanwhile, the Vivo Y83 is priced at Rs 14,990, with exchange benefits of Rs 2,000, and the Vivo Y53i will be priced at Rs 7,990.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd